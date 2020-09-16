NBC 26 weather forecast Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 04:47s - Published 11 minutes ago NBC 26 weather forecast After some frost in the morning....Saturday will be dry with highs in the low/mid-60s. Sunday looks nice, but a bit breezy with highs in the upper-60s. A return to 70s is on the way next week with fall officially arriving on Tuesday. 0

Lower 60s. Tonight, temperatures will be in the 30s to 40 degrees. Frost will be likely across much of the area. Saturday will be dry with highs in the low-60s. Sunday looks nice, but a bit breezy with highs in the upper-60s. A return to 70s is on the way next week with fall officially arriving on Tuesday.





