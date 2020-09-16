NBC 26 weather forecast
NBC 26 weather forecast
After some frost in the morning....Saturday will be dry with highs in the low/mid-60s.
Sunday looks nice, but a bit breezy with highs in the upper-60s.
A return to 70s is on the way next week with fall officially arriving on Tuesday.
Lower 60s.Tonight, temperatures willbe in the 30s to 40degrees.
Frost will belikely across much of thearea.Saturday will be dry withhighs in the low-60s.Sunday looks nice, but abit breezy with highs inthe upper-60s.A return to 70s is on theway next week with fallofficially arriving onTuesday.THANKS CAMERON.NEXT AT SIX."............"2:05 it should be washedon a very regular basis2:08WE SHOW YOU HOWTO PROPERLY CLEANYOUR MASK TO KEEPYOURSELF HEALTHY.PLUS GIANNIS ANT-TENT-TUH-KUM-POWAS NAMED MVP FORA SECOND STRAIGHTSEASON, WE'LL HAVEMORE LATER INSPORTS