Gov. says Nashville should reopen, denies request for funding from Metro Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:31s - Published 4 minutes ago Gov. says Nashville should reopen, denies request for funding from Metro Governor Bill Lee said it's time for Nashville to reopen and said Metro's economic reopening plan was not effective. 0

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Lee rejects Metro Mayor Cooper's request for $82.6M additional coronavirus relief funding



Gov. Bill Lee has rejected a request from Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper for an additional $82.6 million in coronavirus relief funding for the county. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago