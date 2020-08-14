Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Craig Hospital Kicks Off Pedal 4 Possible, Annual Fundraiser Benefiting Spinal Cord And Brain Injuries

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Craig Hospital Kicks Off Pedal 4 Possible, Annual Fundraiser Benefiting Spinal Cord And Brain Injuries

Craig Hospital Kicks Off Pedal 4 Possible, Annual Fundraiser Benefiting Spinal Cord And Brain Injuries

The annual fundraiser benefits spinal cord and brain injury treatment and research.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Heartbreaking moment woman abandons baby boy on park bench [Video]

Heartbreaking moment woman abandons baby boy on park bench

Police are searching for a woman seen on CCTV abandoning a newborn baby boy on a park bench. The infant, believed to be around seven days old, was heard crying next to a flower bed in Phuket,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:51Published
Boy, 3, set on fire while playing with alcohol hand sanitiser gel for Covid-19 [Video]

Boy, 3, set on fire while playing with alcohol hand sanitiser gel for Covid-19

A three-year-old boy was set on fire while playing with alcohol hand sanitiser for Covid-19 and a lighter. Captain Chuenbubpha and his older brother Nonoe, five, were fooling around while getting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:18Published
Golden retriever stops cat after it falls from building and knocks over its owner in China [Video]

Golden retriever stops cat after it falls from building and knocks over its owner in China

A golden retriever stopped a cat after the feline fell from a building and knocked over its owner in northern China. The video, shot in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang Province on July 12, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published