Temples across Nashville adjust to pandemic with virtual Rosh Hashanah services

Rosh Hashanah Observed Differently This Year, But Rabbi Says Reflection More Important Than EverThe Jewish New Year is a joyous time, and while COVID-19 has changed how many will observe, it hasn’t dampened the traditions. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
How Rosh Hashanah is being celebrated during the COVID-19 pandemicThe pandemic will not stop the Jewish New Year, but it will mean the celebrations will look a little different for Rosh Hashanah.
Jewish High Holidays Begin With Rash Hashanah At SundownThis year, the Jewish New Year and the 10 days of observance that follow will look quite different because of the coronavirus. Regardless, many say the spirit of the traditions will not be lost. CBS2's..