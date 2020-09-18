Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away

Justice Ginsburg was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

She was a nominee of former President Bill Clinton.

Breaking tonight -- supreme court says justice ruth bader ginsburg has died of pancreatic cancer at age 87.

The court says justice ginsburg died today at her home in washington.

She was a pioneering justice who was the second woman ever on the nation's highest court...and the leader of it's liberal wing.

Ginsburg was nominated by president bill clinton in 1993.

The vacancy -- means president trump can nominate his third justice.

We'll have much more on the life and career of justice ginsburg and reaction to her passing, on action news now at 10 and 11.

Action




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Catholics respond after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Denver Newsroom, Sep 18, 2020 / 06:55 pm (CNA).-   Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who...
CNA - Published Also reported by •NewsySBS


Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 87

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader GInsburg has died at age 87. Ginsburg is most noted for her lifelong...
USATODAY.com - Published

McConnell: Trump Supreme Court nominee ‘will receive a vote’

CNA Staff, Sep 18, 2020 / 07:22 pm (CNA).- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday night...
CNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sacramento Attorney Who Argued In Supreme Court Remembers Justice Ginsburg [Video]

Sacramento Attorney Who Argued In Supreme Court Remembers Justice Ginsburg

Attorney Mark Reichel says arguing in the Supreme Court in front of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the opportunity of a lifetime.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:31Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At Age 87 [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At Age 87

Ginsburg, a native of Brooklyn, passed away following a long battle with cancer. She was known for stanch support of women's rights and for being a power voice in the High Court's liberal wing. WLNY..

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:01Published
Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate [Video]

Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich talks about the implications Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has on the Supreme Court.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:05Published