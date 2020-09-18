Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 1 minute ago

She was a nominee of former President Bill Clinton.

Justice Ginsburg was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

Breaking tonight -- supreme court says justice ruth bader ginsburg has died of pancreatic cancer at age 87.

The court says justice ginsburg died today at her home in washington.

She was a pioneering justice who was the second woman ever on the nation's highest court...and the leader of it's liberal wing.

Ginsburg was nominated by president bill clinton in 1993.

The vacancy -- means president trump can nominate his third justice.

We'll have much more on the life and career of justice ginsburg and reaction to her passing, on action news now at 10 and 11.

Action