Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Temples across Nashville adjust to pandemic with virtual Rosh Hashanah services

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Temples across Nashville adjust to pandemic with virtual Rosh Hashanah services
Rosh Hashanah services across Nashville may look different due to COVID-19.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Rosh Hashanah As Families Plan Smaller Gatherings Due To Coronavirus

The high holidays on the Jewish calendar are approaching with Rosh Hashanah beginning Friday, but the...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

NC5

NewsChannel 5 Temples across Nashville adjust to pandemic with virtual Rosh Hashanah services https://t.co/z43m2KFtlG 45 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rosh Hashanah Observed Differently This Year, But Rabbi Says Reflection More Important Than Ever [Video]

Rosh Hashanah Observed Differently This Year, But Rabbi Says Reflection More Important Than Ever

The Jewish New Year is a joyous time, and while COVID-19 has changed how many will observe, it hasn’t dampened the traditions. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published
How Rosh Hashanah is being celebrated during the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

How Rosh Hashanah is being celebrated during the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic will not stop the Jewish New Year, but it will mean the celebrations will look a little different for Rosh Hashanah.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:31Published
Jewish High Holidays Begin With Rash Hashanah At Sundown [Video]

Jewish High Holidays Begin With Rash Hashanah At Sundown

This year, the Jewish New Year and the 10 days of observance that follow will look quite different because of the coronavirus. Regardless, many say the spirit of the traditions will not be lost. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published