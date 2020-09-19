'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports...