'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published
'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."


Trump vows to nominate female judge

Trump vows to nominate female judge

Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

 President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald

UFC fighter gets call from President Trump after win

 Colby Covington, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, received a call from the president following his Saturday night win over Tyron Woodley.
USATODAY.com

Trump gives "blessing" to U.S. TikTok partnership

 The president's support for a deal comes just a day after the Commerce Department announced restrictions could eventually make it nearly impossible for Americans..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'

 US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald

CBS Weekend News, September 19, 2020

 Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; New high-tech ship departs Plymouth harbor on 400th Mayflower anniversary
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg's vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Trump learns of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from reporters

President Trump learned about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from reporters...
CBS News - Published


Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg

Republican Senate Solidarity Key to Success of Trump Effort to Replace Ginsburg

All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:49Published
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published
As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published