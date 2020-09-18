25% Capacity At Cowboys Game Still A Win For Nearby Businesses

Regulators Podcast 🏈🎙 @bcastletx @PatMcAfeeShow The average ticket price last year for the Cowboys was $110, at max capacity that would s… https://t.co/0VfBLuiGom 2 days ago



Related videos from verified sources Crowd Limited To 25% Capacity For Cowboys First Home Game During Pandemic



Even with the smaller crowd this could still be the biggest North Texas gathering since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:40 Published 6 hours ago Skip Bayless: It's a 'do or die' game for Cowboys' expectations in Week 2 matchup against Falcons | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys will also be looking to get their first win of the season this weekend as they host the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is also coming off a loss and will put the Dallas secondary to the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:50 Published 11 hours ago