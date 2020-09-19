Candlelight vigil for Prisoners of War

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 days ago

The POW/MIA Riders Associations held it's annual candlelight vigil at Soldier's Field Veterans Memorial Field.

Mph it's national prisoners of war/ missing in action recognition day.

This evening ?

"* the pow/mia riders association held its annual candlelight vigil at soldiers field veterans memorial fied.

This is the 10th year the vigil has taken place.

The president of the association says we have to keep remembering these folks until they are brought home.

That way ?

"* they aren't forgotten.

Family members hope to keep their memories alive.

"you hear these stories, and it's unbelievable what they've gone through, being a prisoner of war, it's unacceptable not to remember and keep their memories alive."

Nelson says there are more than 81?

"* thousand prisoners