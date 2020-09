OLSH shuts out Burgettstown Video Credit: WTAE - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 day ago OLSH shuts out Burgettstown 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BURGETTSTOWN ON THE ROAD AT OURLADY OF THE SACRED HEART, BETTERKNOWN AS OLSH, THE CHARGERSSCORED ON THE OPENING KICK-OFF,THEN JAY PEARSON TAKES THE SHORTPASS AND TAKES IT A LONG WAY.80 YARDS GOES PEARSON.ITS 14-0 OLSH.BURGETTSTOWN TRIES TO ANSWER ONOFFENSE.OFF PLAY ACTION, ITS JACKSONLAROCKA, AND HE FINDS ALEXANDERMITKO, WHO TURNS THIS INTO ANICE GAIN FOR THE BLUE DEVILS.BUT THE DRIVE STALLS.THE CHARGERS GO BACK TO THEIRGO-TO CONNECTION.QUARTERBACK NEIMIAH AZEEM, TOTHE END ZONE TO JAY PEARSO32 YARDS AND IT’S 21-0.SECOND QUARTER, THE LEAD IS 27,AND THIS TIME, PEARSON ATQUARTERBACK.LEAPS OVER THE PILE.OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART





You Might Like

Tweets about this