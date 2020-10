Central Catholic beats Norwin Video Credit: WTAE - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 weeks ago Central Catholic beats Norwin 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KNIGHTS STADIUM.THE OPENING KICK-OFF TO CENTRALCATHOLIC, FIELDED BY BRANDONJACKSON WHO STARTS TO GO IN ONEDIRECTION, THEN FINDS A HOLE UPTHE MIDDLE, AND HE IS GONE,YARDS TO START THE GAME THERIGHT WAY FOR THE VIKINGS.THE NORWIN KNIGHTS WOULD COME UPWITH AN INTERCEPTION LATER.THEY GO TO THE GROUND.HAYDEN OBRYAN DOWN THE SIDELINEAND COMING RIGHT AT YOU, WE’RETIED AT SEVEN.IT WAS ALL EVEN AT 14 IN THESECOND QUARTER, AFTER NORWIN GOTANOTHER TURNOVER.NICK FLEMING CASHES IN, AND THEKNIGHTS HAVE THE LEAD.CENTRAL CATHOLIC TIED IT, ANDJUST BEFORE HALFTIME, BRANDONPEZZELLE WITH A PERFECTLY THROWNPASS TO ANDERSON CYNKAR FOR THELEAD AND THEY WOULD NOT LET GOCENTRAL CATHOLIC HOLDS OFF





