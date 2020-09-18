|
|
|
Kansas City, nation react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 09:34s - Published
Kansas City, nation react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the court confirmed in a statement.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death is being mourned by millions of people in the United States and around...
Just Jared - Published
|
Sometimes it felt like she was America’s last hope. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court judge since...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared
|
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a legal pioneer for gender equality who became the...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|