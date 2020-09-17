Friday Night Football Week 4 Part 2

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

We're back with more high school football scores and highlights.

Dar was suppose to play north jackson in stevenson last week, pretty big matchup, but a covid-19 case shut it down too.

The d-a-r high school welcomed westminster christian academy for the patriots' first home game of the season.

And they came out swinging.

Early in the first quarter -- cameron lindsay looks -- connects with sophomore brady largen who glides in for a patriots touchdown.

Dar goes up by seven.

W-c-a looking to answer -- brandon musch the fresman fires one off to matthew jensen who is waiting in the endzone and puts up the t-d.

Tie game.

D-a-r responding in a big way.

Lindsay is going to call his own number starting at the 20 yard line -- a couple of good blocks -- and it's good night irene!

Lindsay runs it in for an 80 yard touchdown and the patriots go up 21-7.

Dar is going to win this one 59- 54.

Over at rogers it's the pirates hosting the central wildcats.

On the first play from scrimage jamal ingram takes the handoff and makes a few quick moves...finding himself in open space as he rumbles way downfield -- shaking off a few more defenders before being taken down.

On the next play its ayden perkins who makes a few quick cuts and can't be stopped on his way in for six.

A nice one two punch with the running game you're about to see it again.

Still in the first -- ingram takes another handoff and immediately gets free -- weaving through defenders on a long run -- but getting tackled just short of the endzone again.

It's perkins again this time able to cap off the drive -- bashing his way through a wall of defenders to give the wildcats at 14 point lead.

But the pirates wouldn't go out without a fight.

To cap a long drive quaterback brock killen finds brodie gillen open and puts one right in his hands and leads him to the endzone... final central 41 rogers 21.

Woodville played host to summiton tonight.

Let's get to those highlghts.

Summiton q-b jordon robertson launches a big pass and connects with kannen defoor who puts up a big touchdown.

The two point conversion is good and summiton is on the board in the third quarter 14-8.

Summiton looking to capitalize -- he tries for the keeper here -- but the ball is lost and the fumble is recovered by woodville!

Later in the third -- summiton gets its revenge.

Starting at the one yard line -- robertson with a huge pass to ashton mcclendon who takes it in to complete this 99 yard play!

Woodville though will take the win 34-32 in double overtime.

Final woodville 34 sumiton 32.

Lets go on down to milton frank where jemison and lee are in action.

Lee has the ball first, antony matthews hands the ball to qashawn strickland who tries to go up the middle but is piled on by a bunch of jaguars.

Still generals ball, mathews hands off to strickland again only to have it knocked out by jaguars darren eason, luckily lee's collin thomas recovered the ball.

Big big.

Mathews drops back and throws it to jerome jackson, picking up a few yards before being brought down by jaguars elijah walker jemison has the ball, quarterback kel woods gets the snap and has a big run downfield, eventually getting pulled down by lees jerome jackson woods hands off to markell semmington, running the ball outside picking up a first down before getting brought down by lees jelian thompson woods fakes it to semmington, even fooling us, running the ball outside and picking up a jemison touchdown.

Jags get it done.

34- 14.

