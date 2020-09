Vero Beach extends win streak to 63

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 week ago

Vero Beach football extends their win streak to 63 straight regular season wins with a shutout of Port St Lucie.

THAT VERO BEACH HAS LOST AREGULAR SEASON FOOTBALL GAME.TONIGHT VERO LOOKING TO EXTENDTHAT STATE OF FLORIDA RECORD TO63 STRAIGHT REGULAR SEASONWINS.

1ST OFFENSIVE DRIVE OFTHE SEASON.

BOBBY MCMILLIANGOES OVER THE DEFENSE FOR THETOUCHDOWN.

7 TO 0 VERO.

LATERIN THE FIRST, MCMILLIAN THISTIME GOES THROUGH THE DEFENSEFOR HIS 2ND TOUCHDOWN OF THENIGHT.

21 TO 0 VERO BEACH.LATE 2ND QUARTER.

VERO BEACHSPECIAL TEAMS SWARMING TO THEBALL TO CAUSE THIS BLOCKEDPUNT.

2 PLAYS LATER ITSJACKSON NAIRN (NAIR- EN) TOWENDELL BETHEL FROM 23 YAROUT.

THAT PUTS VERO UP 28-0.NO PROBLEM IN EXTENDING THESTREAK TONIGHT.

VERO BEACHWINS 3