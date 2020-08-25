Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published
NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal

NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala.

Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal and Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan from Kerala are among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by NIA.

The operatives arrested in raids conducted at multiple locations in West Bengal's Murshidabad and in Kerala's Ernakulam.

"As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region.

The module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition.

These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," said NIA.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Investigation Agency National Investigation Agency Federal investigative agency in India

NIA busts Pak-sponsored al-Qaida module; 9 terrorists arrested from West Bengal, Kerala

 The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested nine al-Qaida terrorists from multiple locations across West Bengal and Kerala after conducting raids in..
IndiaTimes
Masood Azhar is prime accused: NIA counsel on filing chargesheet in Pulwama terror attack case [Video]

Masood Azhar is prime accused: NIA counsel on filing chargesheet in Pulwama terror attack case

National Investigation Agency filed the chargesheet in Pulwama attack case in the Special NIA court on August 25. 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case. NIA counsel Vipin Kalra said, "The charge sheet is of 5,000 pages. If add the digital evidence also, it will run in over 15,000 pages. Masood Azhar is the prime accused. Next date of hearing is September 1."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal, Kerala

 The nine arrested terrorists are associated with Pakistan sponsored module of Al-Qaeda and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the..
DNA

Al-Qaeda Al-Qaeda Salafi jihadist organization


West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

COVID-19: Recovery cases continue to increase across country [Video]

COVID-19: Recovery cases continue to increase across country

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country, the recovery graph of states in parallel shows a steady picture. Maharashtra reported 21,656 new coronavirus cases taking total cases to 11,67,496. The state has so far reported 8,34,432 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh recorded 6,584 new infections and 6,806 recovered cases on September 18. Karnataka reported 8,626 new COVID-19 cases taking total number of cases to 5,02,982. The state recorded 10,949 discharges today. West Bengal reports 3,192 new cases, COIVD tally of state reached 2,18,772 including 1,90,021 discharges. 3,192 new cases, COIVD tally reached 2,18,772, including 1,90,021 discharges

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Murshidabad Murshidabad City in West Bengal, India


Ernakulam Ernakulam Downtown in Kerala, India


Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pakistan outcry over police victim-blaming of gang-raped mother

 A police chief's comments spark an unprecedented backlash after a woman was raped in front of her children.
BBC News

Pakistan rejects India's demand for Queen's counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Pakistan on Friday rejected India's demand that an Indian lawyer or a Queen's counsel should be appointed for death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to ensure a..
IndiaTimes

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

Border peace essential for development of ties, Jaishankar told Wang

 While Beijing has said that India's China policy had not changed and that New Delhi doesn't consider development of India-China relations as dependent on the..
IndiaTimes

ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win US deal as deadline looms: Report

 NEW DELHI: China's is planning a US initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should its proposed..
WorldNews

Modi govt boosts defences on China frontier with new tunnels, roads, airstrips

 A tunnel nearing completion in the Indian Himalayas will slash by hours the time it takes troops to reach the Chinese border, part of an infrastructure blitz by..
WorldNews

Tweets about this

iRameshwarArya

Rameshwar Arya RT @bhartijainTOI: BREAKING: NIA busts ‘Pak-sponsored Al Qaeda module’; arrests 9 terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala. Today early morni… 9 seconds ago

NavneetHardia1

Navneet Hardia RT @manishpal_: NIA has busted Al-Qaeda modules and has arrested 9 terrorists from multiple locations across West Bengal and Kerala. Now R… 41 seconds ago

marinerjadhav

Ganesh Jadhav RT @BabaNoorani: NIA arrests 9 #Terrorists of Al Qaeda Module from West Bengal & Kerala. This is what "100% secularism & 100% literacy" c… 2 minutes ago

Sushant13986036

Sushant 🇮🇳🇮🇱🇬🇧 RT @ani_digital: NIA busts Pak-sponsored Al Qaeda module, arrests 9 terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Tfl… 2 minutes ago

pradipnandi1973

Pradip Nandi RT @SwarajyaMag: NIA Arrests Nine Al-Qaeda Terrorists From Bengal, Kerala Who Had Plans To Carryout Attacks In Delhi-NCR https://t.co/ntCY… 3 minutes ago

raosharathkumar

Sharath Rao NIA Arrests Nine Al-Qaeda Terrorists From Bengal, Kerala Who Had Plans To Carryout Attacks In Delhi-NCR… https://t.co/TyJCuN0EHL 4 minutes ago

briflynews

Brifly. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) arrested nine terrorists from #WestBengal Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakula… https://t.co/RwRyTtrDNl 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Al Qaeda operatives arrested from #Kerala & #WestBengal | Oneindia News [Video]

Al Qaeda operatives arrested from #Kerala & #WestBengal | Oneindia News

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested nine suspected Al Qaeda operatives from Murshidabad in West Bengal and Ernakulam in Kerala in raids conducted early morning. The men have been..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in West Bengal [Video]

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in West Bengal

Heavy waterlogging took place in West Bengal's Durgapur on September 18 after incessant rainfall in the city. The water level is up to knee in various places. Situation got worse as water entered the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput unveiled in West Bengal [Video]

Wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput unveiled in West Bengal

A wax figure of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was unveiled today (September 18) in West Bengal. The clip, filmed in Asansol, West Bengal shows fans taking photos with the statue in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:23Published