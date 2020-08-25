NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala.
Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal and Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan from Kerala are among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by NIA.
The operatives arrested in raids conducted at multiple locations in West Bengal's Murshidabad and in Kerala's Ernakulam.
"As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region.
The module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition.
These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," said NIA.
National Investigation Agency filed the chargesheet in Pulwama attack case in the Special NIA court on August 25. 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case. NIA counsel Vipin Kalra said, "The charge sheet is of 5,000 pages. If add the digital evidence also, it will run in over 15,000 pages. Masood Azhar is the prime accused. Next date of hearing is September 1."
As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country, the recovery graph of states in parallel shows a steady picture. Maharashtra reported 21,656 new coronavirus cases taking total cases to 11,67,496. The state has so far reported 8,34,432 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh recorded 6,584 new infections and 6,806 recovered cases on September 18. Karnataka reported 8,626 new COVID-19 cases taking total number of cases to 5,02,982. The state recorded 10,949 discharges today. West Bengal reports 3,192 new cases, COIVD tally of state reached 2,18,772 including 1,90,021 discharges.
Heavy waterlogging took place in West Bengal's Durgapur on September 18 after incessant rainfall in the city. The water level is up to knee in various places. Situation got worse as water entered the..