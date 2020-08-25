NIA arrests 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Kerala, West Bengal

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala.

Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal and Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan from Kerala are among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by NIA.

The operatives arrested in raids conducted at multiple locations in West Bengal's Murshidabad and in Kerala's Ernakulam.

"As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region.

The module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition.

These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," said NIA.