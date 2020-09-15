Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti spoke on the upcoming General Assembly session.

Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be the highlight of India's participation.

PM Modi will participate in two debates in the high-level segments beginning from September 21.

"This time UN General Assembly will be historic and in more than one way.

India's highlight will be participation of PM Modi in two debates.

First is a general debate where he will deliver our national statement.

Other is the high-level plenary meeting to commemorate UN's 75th anniversary.

PM's address will certainly be the highlight of our participation in UNGA," Tirumurti said.

He added.

"We are entering UN Security Council at a very interesting if not critical juncture.

We will be entering Security Council during the 75th year of UN.

The world is different from the one that was when we were last in council.

We have set forth our priorities which include peace & security related issues."