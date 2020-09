Related videos from verified sources Study: Many San Diegans can't afford basic necessities



A large number of San Diegans are struggling to pay for basic necessities such as rent, food and utilities amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago Cal Fire urges San Diegans to be fire safe during heat wave



Cal Fire officials are asking San Diegans to be fire safe with high temperatures scorching the county this Labor Day weekend. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago San Diegans in the path of Hurricane Laura



San Diegans in the path of Hurricane Laura Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:42 Published 3 weeks ago