National Education Policy seeks to encourage critical thinking, spirit of enquiry: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Visitor's Conference on 'Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education' on September 19 via video conferencing.

In the event, President said, "National Education Policy aims to reorient our educational system towards meeting needs of 21st century.

It sets vision of developing an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing quality education to all.

It achieves twin objectives of inclusion and excellence.

NEP seeks to discourage rote learning and overemphasis on marks or grades.

It seeks to encourage critical thinking and a spirit of enquiry."