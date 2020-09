Breaking: Preliminary M4.6 Earthquake At South El Monte Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:41s - Published 3 minutes ago Breaking: Preliminary M4.6 Earthquake At South El Monte A preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake was reported in South El Monte at 11:38 p.m. Friday night, USGS said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Laraizag👠💃 RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: A preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck near South El Monte at 11:38 p.m., USGS reports. Did you feel it? Tune… 9 minutes ago