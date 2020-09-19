Global  
 

Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19.

The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well as the Mayor of London, have criticised the government for failing to speak to them directly about the possibility of a new national lockdown in England.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Report by Alibhaiz.


Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales: Nations League game ends goalless draw in Dublin

 Wales remain unbeaten in the Nations League after they are held to a goalless draw away against the Republic of Ireland, who have James McClean sent off.
BBC News

Five more Republic of Ireland players out of Wales game after new positive Covid-19 case

 Five more Republic of Ireland players are out of Sunday's Nations League game against Wales after a new positive Covid-19 case in the squad.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

England 3-0 Wales: Coady and Calvert-Lewin revel in win on night of firsts

 On a night of firsts for England, an inexperienced side revelled in the joy of playing for their country.
BBC News

Calvert-Lewin scores debut goal as England beat Wales

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores on his senior international debut as an inexperienced England side beat Wales in a friendly at Wembley.
BBC News

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

'Real sense of happiness and togetherness' for Scotland

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Uefa Nations League game between Scotland and Slovakia.
BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Bar workers dump leftover ice in closure protest

 Tonnes of unused ice cubes are dumped in protest at Scottish government curbs on the hospitality sector.
BBC News
Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions [Video]

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions

Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published
Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions

Last-minute changes to tough new lockdown restrictions in Scotland to exemptsome cafes have created a “lack of clarity”, Scotland’s First Minister hasconceded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published
Scotland to close pubs and restaurants [Video]

Scotland to close pubs and restaurants

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:34Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Cavendish hints at retirement after Gent-Wevelgem finish

 LONDON – Britain’s Mark Cavendish believes he may have competed in the final race of his career following the conclusion of Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. The...
WorldNews

Assange Faces Extradition for Exposing US War Crimes

 Three weeks of testimony in Julian Assange’s extradition hearing in London underscored WikiLeaks’s extraordinary revelation of U.S. war crimes in Iraq,..
WorldNews

Global new COVID-19 cases reach record 350,000

 CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

How have London's museums been doing since they reopened?

 It has been three months since venues in London began reopening following lockdown.
BBC News

North West Sticks It to Photogs With Her Tongue in the U.K. with Kanye West

 Kanye West is having himself a take-your-daughter-to-London weekend -- which is proving his little girl takes after her pops ... namely, that she experiences a..
TMZ.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook approves 200 dangerous QAnon conspiracy adverts

 Facebook pushed adverts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory into its users' feeds as many as 2.4 million times from March through August, profiting from the..
New Zealand Herald
BTS Breaks Record as Band Attracts Over 100 Million Viewers [Video]

BTS Breaks Record as Band Attracts Over 100 Million Viewers

The latest virtual concert from BTS, "Map of the Soul ON:E," attracted more than 100 million viewers Saturday. The pay-per-view event beat their last concert in June, "BANG BANG CON The Live," which broke the Guinness World Record for most viewers for a music concert livestream, with more than three-quarters of a million fans from the BTS ARMY in 100 countries. The South Korean seven-piece performed on four huge stages, and fans were able to choose between six different screens.   The concert comes soon after the massive success of the band's first single entirely in English, "Dynamite," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart last month, and stayed there for three weeks. Report by Avagninag.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

The rise of Gen Z could foretell the fall of Trumpism

 Gen Z Rising The rise of Gen Z could foretell the fall of Trumpism Deeply committed to diversity, social justice and combating climate change, the youngest..
WorldNews
Jenrick dismisses Labour allegations on financing [Video]

Jenrick dismisses Labour allegations on financing

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has dismissed suggestions from Labour that a £25m regeneration grant to his Newark constituency was improper. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published
Government working with local leaders amid rising cases [Video]

Government working with local leaders amid rising cases

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says the Government is working closely with local leaders on new restrictions amid rising cases of Covid-19, particularly in the North of England. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

