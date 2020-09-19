Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19.

The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well as the Mayor of London, have criticised the government for failing to speak to them directly about the possibility of a new national lockdown in England.

Report by Alibhaiz.

