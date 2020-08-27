US Secretary of State urges Venezuelan president to leave office
Mike Pompeo delivered his unequivocal message while visiting Suriname, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.
Colombia protests: Bogota mayor calls for reconciliationWhy the mayor of Colombia's capital is calling for reconciliation with protesters.
Colombia police brutality: Protests rage for third day in BogotaThe two days of violent demonstrations killed at least 13 people.
Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven deadVideo of the police abuse went viral sparking unrest across the country with more than 150 civilians and police injured.
Oops: VP Mike Pence missing from some Michigan ballotsLocal election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed Trump’s Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party..
UN Mission in Venezuela: "arbitrary executions and the systematic use of torture constitute crimes against humanity"Nicolás Maduro and the most important ministers are linked to possible "crimes against humanity," said a UN mission on Wednesday when presenting a report that seeks the systematic use of torture and..
DIssident Disses Obama At RNC, Even Though Obama Brought Him To The USChen Guangcheng is a Chinese human rights activist known for his work fighting against state-sponsored forced abortions.
Harassed for years by authorities, he fled to the US Embassy in Beijing in..