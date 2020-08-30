|
|
|
COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:20s - Published
COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe
France has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases, with more than 13,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours.
