'ABCD' fame actor Kishore Shetty arrested for drug possession: Mangaluru Police

Mangaluru Police Commissioner on September 19 informed about the arrest of ABCD fame actor Kishore Shetty for possession of drugs.

He further assured that the police will find out all possible ends in the drug network.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar said, "We will find out all the possible ends in this drug network.

One of the arrested is actor Kishore Shetty.

The drugs were sourced from Mumbai.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Further probe is on."


