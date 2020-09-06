'ABCD' fame actor Kishore Shetty arrested for drug possession: Mangaluru Police



Mangalore City in Karnataka, India Astonishing! This ambidextrous Mangalore girl can write in 11 different styles



Meet a 16-year-old multi-talented girl from Mangalore, Aadi Swaroopa who can write with her both hands at a time. She has created a world record for writing the most number of words with both hands (left to right) simultaneously in one minute. Aadi is the fastest writer with a speed of 40 words per minute. Swaroopa can write in 11 different styles such as right hand speed, left hand speed, reverser running, mirror image, hetero topic, hetero linguistic, exchange, opposite direction, uni direction, dancing, and blind folding. "I have set a record with writing with my both hands. I have 10 different talents also. I am planning to set a record next year with my 10 different talents," Swaroopa Credit: ANI Duration: 02:56 Published on January 1, 1970 Swami Kesavananda Bharati passes away at 79



Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away on September 06 in Kerala's Kasaragod. He was 79 years old and head of Edaneer Mutt. Following cardiac and breathing problems, the seer had been hospitalised in a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was the petitioner in a landmark judgment of the Supreme Court on basic structure of Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970

Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India Watch: Aircraft carrier of Indian Navy 'Viraat' on final voyage



Historic decommissioned aircraft carrier of Indian Navy 'Viraat' commenced its last journey on September 19. The aircraft carrier started its last journey from Mumbai naval dockyard and will reach Gujarat port. Indian Navy on its official twitter account tweeted, "Viraat Callsign "Romeo Two Two" - End of an era, a glorious chapter in the history of @indiannavy. She departs Mumbai today for her final journey. Old ships never die, their spirit lives on." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published now Section 144 imposed in Mumbai? This is what you need to know A prohibitory order stated that in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Mumbai from September 16 to 30.

DNA 1 day ago Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor



A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published now