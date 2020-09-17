'Everyone has access to safe sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission': India at UNHRC

The focus of Jal Jeevan Mission is on providing functional tap connection to all households in the country," "India is committed to ensuring access to water and sanitation in all spheres of life beyond the household, particularly in public spaces which is an essential element of the human rights to water and sanitation," said Vimarsh Aryan.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Swachh Bharat Mission a country-wide campaign to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management in India India, UK sign MoU on Water Partnership via video conferencing



A virtual water partnership meeting was organised between India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday to discuss ways to work together on issues pertaining to building better water infrastructure and conservation. The programme was inaugurated by the Indian High Commissioner to UK, Gaitri Issar Kumar with the Ministry of Jal Shakti Secretary UP Singh, in the presence of other senior officials. During the meeting, delegations from India and the UK signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) while having discussions over India's water conservation schemes including the Namami Gange programme, Jal Jeewan Mission, and Swachh Bharat Mission. The session highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries and their approach to developing better water infrastructure in India. Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra also spoke about water conservation in his special address. India's pious river Ganga which is the lifeline for millions of people and a rich and diverse aquatic habitat had lost its character and size owing to an overwhelming discharge of raw pollutants into it. A mission like Namami Gange ensures that not only the rivers are made pollution-free but the entire ecology dependent on it remains protected. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:16 Published on January 1, 1970

United Nations Human Rights Council United Nations body whose supposed mission is to promote and protect human rights around the world Watch: Pashtuns protest against Pakistan Army outside UNHRC office in Geneva



Supporters of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Europe held protest against Pakistan. Pashtuns protested to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan. The protest was organised outside UNHRC headquarters in Geneva. Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists from PoK. Protesters jointly raised voice against atrocities by Pakistan Army and spy agencies. Exiled PoK leader, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmir said, "Democratic forces in Pakistan are victims of state run forces. They are committing enforced disappearances and killings of Pashtuns and others. The situation in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is very grim, people are put behind the bars for more than 50 years." Human rights activist, Baseer Naveed said, "Sindhis have been struggling for the past many decades. To marginalise Sindhis, people from other parts of Pakistan are settling in Sindh. The trend of enforced disappearances started from Sindh. It has now extended to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." Pashtuns have been holding massive protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Protests come as abduction and killing incidents are on the rise in the province. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970 Pashtuns protest outside UNHRC office in Geneva against Pakistan Army



Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Europe organised a protest in front of UNHRC headquarters in Geneva to condemn gross human rights violations in Pakistan. The Pashtuns were joined by Sindhis, Baloch and activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) who jointly raised a voice against atrocities committed by Pakistan Army and spy agencies, the ISI and Military Intelligence. Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmir, exiled PoK leader, said in his address, "The democratic forces in Pakistan are victims of state run forces, who are committing enforced disappearances, killings of the Pashtuns, Baloch, Sindhis and other persecuted people." "The situation in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan is very grim as people are put behind bars for more than 50 years", said Shaukat. Baseer Naveed, a Sindhi human rights activist, said, "Sindhis have been struggling for the past many decades. With an intention to marginalise Sindhis, people from other parts of Pakistan are being settled in Sindh." "Trend of enforced disappearances started from Sindh and now extended to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the most heinous crime as law does not allow enforcement agencies to keep a person for over 24 hours", said Naveed. Pashtuns are holding massive protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are on the rise in the province. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published on January 1, 1970 'In Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan, you may not return home': India at UNHRC



India accused Pakistan of spreading 'imposturous political propaganda'. India exercised Right of Reply at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council. "Yet again, though we are not surprised, Pakistan has twice chosen to divert the attention of the Council with its imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation and gratuitous references about India's internal matters today," said Senthil Kumar, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN. Earlier, members of Sikhs community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan'. MEA summoned a senior official of Pakistan High Commission on the issue and lodged a strong protest with the official over the incident. The ministry also issued a note verbale to Islamabad strongly raising its concerns over the matter. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12 Published on January 1, 1970