Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:31s
Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend.


Thiago Alcântara Thiago Alcântara Spanish footballer

‘Liverpool are getting an absolute superstar’ - what Thiago will bring to the champions

 What can Liverpool expect from new signing Thiago Alcantara? How does he compare to their other midfielders?
BBC News
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool sign midfielder from Bayern Munich for £20m

 Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract for £20m.
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Diogo Jota: Liverpool agree £45m deal with Wolves for forward

 Liverpool agree a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota - with young Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever moving to Molineux for up to £13.5m.
BBC News

Liverpool agree £45m deal for Wolves forward Jota

 Liverpool agree to sign Wolves forward Diogo Jota for £41m in a deal which could rise to £45m with add-ons.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Man Utd agree terms with Porto full-back Telles - Saturday's football gossip

 Manchester United close in on full-back, relief at Real Madrid, Chelsea face new demands over goalkeeper move, plus more.
BBC News
Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool atStamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15
Chelsea's Havertz not burdened by 71 million pound price tag [Video]

Chelsea's Havertz not burdened by 71 million pound price tag

Hefty price-tag not a worry for Havertz

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:00

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising' [Video]

Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still refused to discuss in detail the imminentnew signing Thiago Alcantara, who is on the verge of moving to Anfield fromBayern Munich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19
Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Man City's Aguero could be out for two months, says Guardiola

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to transfer rumours as he’s quizzed on ‘really good player’ Thiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about Liverpool’s reported interest in Thiago Alcantara. The Bayern...
talkSPORT - Published


How and why Thiago joined Liverpool [Video]

How and why Thiago joined Liverpool

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol reveals how and why Thiago left Bayern Munich to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:57
Gerrard: Thiago excites me more than Bale! [Video]

Gerrard: Thiago excites me more than Bale!

Former Liverpool captain and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the signing of Thiago gives him butterflies and he is more excited by Liverpool's new player than Gareth Bale.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30
Liverpool sign Thiago [Video]

Liverpool sign Thiago

Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor has the details of the contract signed by Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46