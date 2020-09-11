Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published now
Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about Liverpool’s reported interest in Thiago Alcantara. The Bayern...
talkSPORT - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
How and why Thiago joined Liverpool Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol reveals how and why Thiago left Bayern Munich to join Premier League champions Liverpool. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:57 Published 19 hours ago
Gerrard: Thiago excites me more than Bale! Former Liverpool captain and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the signing of Thiago gives him butterflies and he is more excited by Liverpool's new player than Gareth Bale. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published 21 hours ago
Liverpool sign Thiago Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor has the details of the contract signed by Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46 Published 21 hours ago