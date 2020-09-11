Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:31s - Published Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp Liverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to transfer rumours as he’s quizzed on ‘really good player’ Thiago Alcantara Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about Liverpool’s reported interest in Thiago Alcantara. The Bayern...

talkSPORT - Published 1 week ago







Tweets about this Malay Mail Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp | Malay Mail https://t.co/BJ92yjzRnh 9 hours ago LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/M5edlGk8g7 https://t.co/YXli6DnYlX 16 hours ago Reuters UK Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/MkMdxOuMd8 https://t.co/rzth8hUPVY 18 hours ago Arsenal4Ever RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Football: Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/3SQtM85nEM https://t.co… 20 hours ago CNA Football: Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp https://t.co/3SQtM85nEM https://t.co/uWF6kMRiGm 21 hours ago Kash RT @thenewpaper: Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool: Klopp https://t.co/7oS9zGPcpJ https://t.co/JcoN04wjZu 21 hours ago The New Paper Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool: Klopp https://t.co/7oS9zGPcpJ https://t.co/JcoN04wjZu 22 hours ago Aritra Chowdhury Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp 22 hours ago