Nations United: The United Nations at 75
To mark the UN's 75th anniversary, ‘Nations United’ tells the story of the world as it is, as it was and as it could be.
'Everyone has access to safe sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission': India at UNHRCWhile talking at the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council's (UNHRC). India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said, "Under the Swachh Bharat mission, all..
Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid CovidIndia's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti spoke on the upcoming General Assembly session. Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be the highlight of..
‘Desperate for freedom’: PoK activist exposes Pakistan brutality at UNHRCPoK activist Dr. Amjad Mirza exposed Pakistan’s brutalities during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He said that the world has been hypnotized by the lies dished out by Pakistan..