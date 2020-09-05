UK coronavirus sceptics and anti-vaxxers face off with police in Trafalgar Square
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:29s - Published
UK coronavirus sceptics and anti-vaxxers face off with police in Trafalgar Square
Thousands of protesters descended on central London today (September 19th) to voice their anger at the possibility of mass coronavirus vaccinations.
The anti-lockdown protesters were made up of coronavirus sceptics and "anti-vaxxers".
At several points, there were tense standoffs between the protesters and lines of police.