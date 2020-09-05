Global  
 

UK coronavirus sceptics and anti-vaxxers face off with police in Trafalgar Square

Thousands of protesters descended on central London today (September 19th) to voice their anger at the possibility of mass coronavirus vaccinations.

The anti-lockdown protesters were made up of coronavirus sceptics and "anti-vaxxers".

At several points, there were tense standoffs between the protesters and lines of police.


