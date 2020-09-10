|
|
|
Penn State Reports 320 New Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Most of the positive tests came from students who volunteered to get tested.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will end nearly all of his state's...
SeattlePI.com - Published
|
WhileÂ compliance with the state's order to wear face coverings is already high, MTA chairman Pat...
Newsday - Published
|
Victoria has recorded 81 new coronavirus cases on Friday. The state's death toll increased by 59,...
The Age - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|