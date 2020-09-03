No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.
Gareth Bale has arrived back in the UK ahead of confirming a deal to return to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Welsh footballer became the world's most expensive player when he signed for Real Madrid in 2013.
Tottenham Hotspur football fans have expressed excitement over Gareth Bale returning to the club.
Report by Etemadil.
