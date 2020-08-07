Bollywood directors, actors discuss if India is ready for gender-neutral awards
As the Berlin Film Festival became the first major festival to do away with the distinction between male and female acting award categories, is India ready to follow suit?
Join HT City Spotlight as acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Srivastava, Ruchi Narain and actor Sayani Gupta discuss if we can do away with gender divisions when it comes to awarding best performances.
It also raises important questions whether the award ceremonies and the film industry are ready to give representation to the LGBTQI community and move beyond the gender binaries.There is, of course, the pertinent question regarding the credibility of award shows in India and if they have the heft to drive a positive change.
In this edition of HT City Spotlight, we put the focus on the world of entertainment and whether awards can be harbingers of change in India.
Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival. Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor awards. Blanchett was asked about that decision. "I've always referred to myself as an actor." "I'm of a generation where the word 'actress' was used always in a pejorative sense. So I think I claim the other space.
