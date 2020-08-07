Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bollywood directors, actors discuss if India is ready for gender-neutral awards

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 47:39s - Published
Bollywood directors, actors discuss if India is ready for gender-neutral awards

Bollywood directors, actors discuss if India is ready for gender-neutral awards

As the Berlin Film Festival became the first major festival to do away with the distinction between male and female acting award categories, is India ready to follow suit?

Join HT City Spotlight as acclaimed filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Srivastava, Ruchi Narain and actor Sayani Gupta discuss if we can do away with gender divisions when it comes to awarding best performances.

It also raises important questions whether the award ceremonies and the film industry are ready to give representation to the LGBTQI community and move beyond the gender binaries.There is, of course, the pertinent question regarding the credibility of award shows in India and if they have the heft to drive a positive change.

In this edition of HT City Spotlight, we put the focus on the world of entertainment and whether awards can be harbingers of change in India.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Berlin International Film Festival Berlin International Film Festival annual film festival held in Berlin, Germany

Tilda Swinton applauds gender-neutral awards categories [Video]

Tilda Swinton applauds gender-neutral awards categories

Tilda Swinton has praised the Berlin Film Festival's move to award gender-neutral prizes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress [Video]

Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress

Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival. Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor awards. Blanchett was asked about that decision. "I've always referred to myself as an actor." "I'm of a generation where the word 'actress' was used always in a pejorative sense. So I think I claim the other space.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Kangana Ranaut: The star taking on Bollywood

 Why is Kangana Ranaut on a warpath with many of her colleagues?
BBC News

Pakistan to save ruined homes of Bollywood greats in Peshawar

 The houses belonged to the families of two stars of yesteryear, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar.
BBC News
Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message

Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???.’ Trump tweeted. Kangana Ranaut latched on to the tweet and re-tweeted it saying that drug use slug were better than sexist ones. ‘It’s not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.’ This comes as Kangana has offered to help the NCB in their probe in Bollywood and had also said that many A-listers woul;d be behind bars if the NCB probed the matter. She had also lashed out at Deepika Padukone after some leaked Whatsapp chats allegedly showed her ordering drugs. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published

Mali teacher Seydou Dembele's love for India, Bollywood comes up in 'Mann Ki Baat'

 Prime Minister Modi said that Dembele has a tremendous love for India. Dembele is a teacher in a public school in Kita city of Mali, a West African country.
IndiaTimes

Sayani Gupta Sayani Gupta Indian actor


Hansal Mehta Indian film director

Dia Mirza, Ankita Lokhande voice support for Kangana, condemn property demolition [Video]

Dia Mirza, Ankita Lokhande voice support for Kangana, condemn property demolition

Bollywood celebrities voiced their support for Kangana Ranaut after the Queen actor’s office was partially demolished by officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A bunch of Kangana's industry colleagues questioned motives behind the move. Actors Dia Mirza, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya joined the chorus of support. Ankita Lokhande also came out in support of Kangana. In a tweet, Ankita called Kangana a ‘braveheart’. Actors Himanshi Khurana, Sonal Vengurlekar lended their support for the Queen actor. Filmmakers Apurva Asrani, Hansal Mehta condemned the demolition incident. Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday. The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published
Rajkummar Rao & Hansal Mehta on Omertà, love for working together | Aur Batao [Video]

Rajkummar Rao & Hansal Mehta on Omertà, love for working together | Aur Batao

Actor Rajkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta joined RJ Stutee in a freewheeling chat show Aur Batao. The two spoke about Omerta and Rajkummar Rao said that the response has been overwhelming.  They also speak about how the industry will function in the new normal and the role of OTT. Theduo also explain why they love working with each other. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:48Published

Ruchi Narain Indian film director


Alankrita Shrivastava Alankrita Shrivastava Indian filmmaker


LGBT LGBT Initialism for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons

Chicago's LGBTQ neighborhood 'Boystown' changes its nickname after petition alleges exclusion

 Activist Devyln Camp wrote in a petition that 'Boystown' street signs were a reminder that the LGBTQ neighborhood in Chicago was "for the boys."
USATODAY.com

Former voice of the Reds' Thom Brennaman on homophobic slur: 'I know I hurt a lot of people'

 Former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman spoke about the homophobic slur he used, saying he's hoping to make a difference in the LGBTQ community.
USATODAY.com

CA Passes Law Allowing Trans Prisoners to be Housed by Gender Identity

 California Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a new law allowing transgender prisoners in the State to be housed based on their gender identity rather than their..
TMZ.com

Reds announcer resigns after using homophobic slur on-air

 "The Reds respect Thom Brennaman's decision to step away from the broadcast booth and applaud his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community,"..
CBS News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘CBI should probe Sushant Singh’s death’: Ramdas Athawale on NCB’s drug angle [Video]

‘CBI should probe Sushant Singh’s death’: Ramdas Athawale on NCB’s drug angle

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, in support with Sushant Singh’s family, said the CBI should investigate the death of actor first. Athwale was speaking on the current NCB probe of big Bollywood actors..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:37Published
Drug case: Rakul Preet quizzed; Sushant’s family feels ‘misdirection’ in probe [Video]

Drug case: Rakul Preet quizzed; Sushant’s family feels ‘misdirection’ in probe

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was interrogated by NCB on Friday. The actor was questioned in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Rakul Preet Singh was questioned for over four hours by..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:21Published
Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News [Video]

Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News

Putting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:13Published