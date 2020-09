Tate slams Toral to the ground! Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Tate slams Toral to the ground! Swansea coach Alan Tate slammed Birmingham's Jon Toral to the ground at half-time of the game at the Liberty stadium as tempers flared between the two clubs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this