The Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87: Revisit the Supreme Court Justice's Legacy in Photos

The country is in mourning following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. On...
E! Online


'Her legacy endures': Australians join global tributes for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A towering women's rights champion, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered around the world.
SBS


Stirring images from Ruth Bader Ginsburg's D.C. vigil remind us of her fight

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a warrior for freedom.  She lived a life committed to preserving the...
Mashable



What is the process to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat [Video]

What is the process to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate will vote on a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death on Friday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87 [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87 and in cities across the nation last night, candle light vigils were held in her honor.

Credit: WKTV
Watch the moment when Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared her marriage 'secret' [Video]

Watch the moment when Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared her marriage 'secret'

Watch the clip where Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared her marriage 'secret'

Credit: Geo Beats