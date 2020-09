Kern County Animal Services steps behind North Complex Fire lines to rescue animals Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 04:42s - Published 1 day ago Kern County Animal Services steps behind North Complex Fire lines to rescue animals Kern County Animal Services steps behind North Complex Fire lines to rescue animals 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WILDFIRES RAVAGING THROUGH THESTATE OFCALIFORNIA---OREGON--ANDWASHINGTON,WE WANTED TO DIVE DEEPER INTOTHE ISSUES SURROUNDINGOUR PETS DURING THIS TIME.THIS MORNING WE ARE JOINED BYKERN COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICESDIRECTOR NICK CULLEN WHO HASSPENT THE LAST SEVERAL DAYSHELPING EVACUATE ANIMALS FROMAREAS HIT HARDJUST NORTH OF US.GOOD MORNING NICK.SO NICK CAN YOU TELL OUR VIEWERSTHIS MORNING WHATTHE IMMEDIATE SURROUNDINGS ARELIKE UP THERE THISMORNING AND WHAT THE PASTSEVERAL DAYS HAVE BEEN LIKFOR YOU?--DURING YOUR STAY WHAT HAS THEPROCESS BEEN LIKE TO GANIMALS TO SAFETY?--WHEN YOU PICK UP THESE ANIMALSWHAT IS THE FIRST THING YOU DOTOHELP PROVIDE THEM SUPPOR--ARE THERE ANY OTHER ANIMALSTHAT YOU ARE SEEING INDISTRESS UP THERE THAT MANYWOULD THINK ARE HARSHLYIMPACTED AND IF SO HOW ARE THOSEANIMALS RECEIVINGSUPPORT?--ARE MANY FAMILIESUNINTENTIONALLY LEAVING BEHITHEIR ANIMALS AND IF SO HAVE YOUREUNINTED ANY LOST ANIMALSWITH THEIR OWNERS YET?--IS THERE ANYTHING THAT KERNCOUNTY ANIMAL LOVERS CAN DO TOHELP OUT IN THIS EFFORT TO SAVEANIMALS?SO NICK CAN YOU TELL OUR VIEWERSTHIS MORNING WHATHE IMMEDIATE SURROUNDINGS ARELIKE UP THERE THIS MORNING ANDWHAT THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS HAVEBEEN LIKE FOR YOU?--DURING YOUR STAY WHAT HAS THEPROCESS BEEN LIKE TO GET ANIMALSTO SAFETY?--WHEN YOU PICK UP THESE ANIMALSWHAT IS THE FIRST THING YOU DOTO HELP PROVIDE THEM SUPPORT?--ARE THERE ANY OTHER ANIMALSTHAT YOU ARE SEEING IN DISTRESSUP THERE THAT MANY WOULD THINKARE HARSHLY IMPACTED AND IF SOHOW ARE THOSE ANIMALS RECEIVINGSUPPORT?--ARE MANY FAMILIESUNINTENTIONALLY LEAVING BEHINDDIRECTOR REPORTING WITH US THISMORNING FROM NORTHERNCALIFORNIA--SAFE TRAVELS BACKNICK!AND MAKING NEWS AROUND THE S





