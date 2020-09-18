Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunite For 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Virtual Table Read

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunite For 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Virtual Table Read

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunite For 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Virtual Table Read

The virtual table read was a fundraiser to provide COVID-19 relief to vulnerable communities.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite for 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' fundraiser


newKerala.com - Published Also reported by •DNABelfast TelegraphLainey GossipHNGNMid-DayFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comOK! MagazineJust Jared


Lili Reinhart Has an 'Unpopular Opinion' About Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Reunion

Lili Reinhart hopes that people on the internet will leave Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt alone after...
Just Jared - Published

Fans Can't Get Enough of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Flirty Exchange in 'Fast Times' Table Read

During the unrehearsed virtual read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High', the 'Friends' alum plays Linda...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max...

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:59Published
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Get Flirty In Virtual 'Fast Times' Table Read [Video]

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Get Flirty In Virtual 'Fast Times' Table Read

It was the moment we were all waiting for: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion during the virtual "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" table read. ET Canada breaks down the must-see moments from the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published
Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times At Ridgemont High [Video]

Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times At Ridgemont High

The virtual table read of Fast Times At Ridgemont High featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood raised money for COVID-19 relief.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:02Published