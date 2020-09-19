Global  
 

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87.

Her death is being mourned around the country.

Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence.

Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing.

There are just 45 days left before the November 3rd election.

The war over who will replace Ginsburg and when that Senate vote will occur is already reshaping the election.

The vacancy has also galvanized impassioned voters on both sides of the presidential campaign.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed that Pres.

Donald Trump's nominee will get a full vote on the floor of the senate.

But Democrats are promising to pull out all the stops and fight McConnell tooth and nail.

Six Republican Senators are in tight re-election races.

There votes on a SCOTUS nominee could decide their fates at the ballot box.

Susan Collins of Maine.

Cory Gardner of Colorado.

Martha McSally of Arizona.

Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, chairman of the Judiciary Committee.


