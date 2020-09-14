Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 4,422 new confirmed cases

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 4,422 new confirmed cases

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 4,422 new confirmed cases

The Government has revealed 41 759 people have died after testing positive forcoronavirus.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 42 new cases, no deaths

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 42 new cases, no deaths Victoria's way out of lockdown is looking more positive as the state records a game-changing result...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


NSW records 10 new coronavirus cases as testing rates improve

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple...
SBS - Published

Coronavirus: What are the numbers out of Latin America?

Some countries are beginning to see a drop in new daily cases, but the numbers are rising in others.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

KyleH457

K 🇬🇩 RT @KevzPolitics: #BREAKING - Jamaica records 187 additional coronavirus cases; 63 recoveries & 5 deaths; 6 day old child now Jamaica’s you… 24 seconds ago

jackieketarn

Jackieketarn RT @rob_miller12345: "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering anyone who tests pos… 41 seconds ago

PowysPowys

David Jones RT @rob_miller12345: @Mike_P_Williams "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering any… 3 minutes ago

DeejayEzy246

🇧🇧 5x2 👑 - ✊🏾🙏🏾 RT @KevzPolitics: #BREAKING - Barbados records no coronavirus cases for 2nd consecutive day & no recoveries; 6 active cases remain. 19th S… 4 minutes ago

rob_miller12345

Robert Miller @DalstonOf @Mike_P_Williams "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after d… https://t.co/NVbQbrdmHB 11 minutes ago

rob_miller12345

Robert Miller "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering anyone who tests… https://t.co/81hsH3FynG 12 minutes ago

rob_miller12345

Robert Miller @Mike_P_Williams "Thousands of Covid deaths to be wiped off records. Scientists raised the alarm after discovering… https://t.co/03XUhyVb51 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

India's COVID-19 case crosses 53-lakh mark with 93,337 new cases [Video]

India's COVID-19 case crosses 53-lakh mark with 93,337 new cases

With a spike of 93,337 new cases, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 53-lakh mark on September 19. The total coronavirus case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases. As per..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 4,322 new confirmed cases [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 4,322 new confirmed cases

The Government said that as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 4,322lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. Overall, 385,936 cases have beenconfirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Covid-19: India records 96,424 cases in 24 hours, global tally soars past 30 million mark | Oneindia [Video]

Covid-19: India records 96,424 cases in 24 hours, global tally soars past 30 million mark | Oneindia

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, 96,424 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 52 lakh. 1,174 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published