Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

CNN reports that Trump told that GOP must will fill the seat "without delay." Democrats argue the Senate should refrain from confirming a replacement until after the next president is sworn in.

CNN previously reported that the President had been "salivating" to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg even before her death on Friday.

According to a source close to the President the possibility of picking her successor has weighed on his mind.