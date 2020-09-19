IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:57s - Published
IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview
The second match of 13th IPL edition is between two of the most inconsistent performers of the tournament till date -- Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, and surely, both of these great teams are gonna pit their wits as both are yet to win a title in 12 attempts.
Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic,..