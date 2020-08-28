Global  
 

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21

In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history, Tadej Pogačar edged out the favourite, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič.


Tadej Pogacar poised to win Tour de France

 Tadej Pogacar is poised to win the Tour de France ahead of strong favourite Primoz Roglic in one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history.
BBC News

Pogacar wins stage 15 of Tour de France from Roglic as Bernal loses over seven minutes

 Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.
BBC News

Soren Kragh Andersen doubles down at Tour de France 2020, wins Stage 19

 That's deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France. The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on..
WorldNews

Andersen wins second Tour stage of 2020 as Bennett extends green jersey lead

 Soren Kragh Andersen secures his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France as Primoz Roglic keeps his his grip on the yellow jersey.
BBC News

Tour de France: Primoz Roglic keeps lead as Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 17

 Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 18 to give Ineos Grenadiers their first win of the 2020 Tour de France as Adam Yates falls back in the GC.
BBC News

Bernal's bad day sets up Slovenian battle in Tour de France

The Tour de France boiled down to a battle between its two star Slovenian riders Sunday as last...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •euronews


Tadej Pogacar, 21, set to become youngest Tour de France champ, post-WWII

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •euronews


Tour de France | Pogacar claims 15th stage

Tadej Pogacar beat fellow Slovenian and overall leader Primoz Roglic to win the 15th stage of the...
Hindu - Published


NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Tadej Pogacar crushes fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic to seal Tour de France title https://t.co/XXV8TFfn4Q https://t.co/5ekzZ6qlCX 15 minutes ago

karitowers

Кa тorres* RT @CafeRoubaix: Tadej Pogacar will become the first Slovenian winner of the Tour de France. 26 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France Tadej Pogacar is poised to become t… https://t.co/FgwJ3uM6WS 1 hour ago

mdjonline

MDJ Online In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last sta… https://t.co/zchak6ku1K 1 hour ago

GovSherazKhan

Sheraz Khan RT @AP_Sports: Tadej Pogacar crushes fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in time trial, all but wrapping up the Tour de France on the eve of the… 1 hour ago

mismonaliniji

Miha 2.0 🇸🇮 🇻🇦 RT @nealrogers: 2019: At age 22, Egan Bernal becomes first Colombian to win the Tour de France. 2020: At age 21, Tadej Pogacar becomes firs… 1 hour ago

Droffo

George Offord RT @USRealityCheck: Pogacar Crushes Roglic to Seal Tour De France Title In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushe… 1 hour ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Pogacar Crushes Roglic to Seal Tour De France Title In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar cr… https://t.co/0bkR7Jg512 1 hour ago


