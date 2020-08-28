|
Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21
In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history, Tadej Pogačar edged out the favourite, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič.
Tadej Pogacar poised to win Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar is poised to win the Tour de France ahead of strong favourite Primoz Roglic in one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history.
