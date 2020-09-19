|
New restrictions issued in Madrid as COVID-19 cases in Spain increase by 14,000
Infections in Europe are now higher than they were at the peak of the pandemic in March.
Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown
Waving flags from cars and honking horns, supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party protested on Monday against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid. Edward Baran reports.
Imminent restrictions likely on virtually all of Madrid and other cities as cases rise
