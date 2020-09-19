Global  
 

New restrictions issued in Madrid as COVID-19 cases in Spain increase by 14,000

New restrictions issued in Madrid as COVID-19 cases in Spain increase by 14,000

New restrictions issued in Madrid as COVID-19 cases in Spain increase by 14,000

Infections in Europe are now higher than they were at the peak of the pandemic in March.


Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency

Scores of cars jammed traffic in Madrid on the Paseo de la Castellana, one of the capital's main roads.View on euronews

Vox supporters protest Madrid's lockdown

Waving flags from cars and honking horns, supporters of Spain's far-right Vox party protested on Monday against a partial lockdown imposed on Madrid. Edward Baran reports.

Europe tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

 Paris and Madrid are on high alert, and with the virus spreading fast in England, officials are to roll out a new 3-tiered alert system - and new restrictions..
Spain beat Switzerland as Traore makes competitive debut

 A first-half strike from Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal seals a comfortable win for Spain in the Nations League in Madrid.
Spanish government declares state of emergency in Madrid after court rejects partial lockdown

The Spanish government has overruled Madrid's regional premier announced a state of emergency to tackle the country's surge in COVID-19 cases.

Spain to unveil new national rules for imposing coronavirus controls

Imminent restrictions likely on virtually all of Madrid and other cities as cases rise
Belgium tightens coronavirus restrictions just days after relaxing rules on masks

The new restrictions were announced after daily cases in the last week rose 32%, with a tenfold increase of infections among those aged over 90.

