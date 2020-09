CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020 Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:25s - Published 4 minutes ago CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020 Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran, helped last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 0

