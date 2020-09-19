As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day.

In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to 'disagree without being disagreeable.'

However, Ginsburg's passing has been met with a flurry of congressional speculation about who will be the one to nominate her replacement.