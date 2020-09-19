Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump

Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or people who sent a poison-filled package to US President Donald Trump.

According to Newser, the package never even made it as far as the White House mailroom.

It was flagged at an off-site sorting facility.

The package contained ricin.

It's a toxic compound made from castor beans that can be fatal if inhaled or ingested.

Ricin has appeared in political terror schemes before, in the US and elsewhere.

In one episode, four Georgia men sent it to officials in several US cities.

In another, a Mississippi man mailed ricin-laced letters to former President Obama.