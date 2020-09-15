Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump supports deal to allow TikTok to continue to operate in U.S.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Trump supports deal to allow TikTok to continue to operate in U.S.

Trump supports deal to allow TikTok to continue to operate in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will approve a deal that will allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States after threatening to ban the Chinese-owned app in August.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Lawyers Silent At Testimony That GOP Congressman Tempted Assange With Pardon [Video]

US Lawyers Silent At Testimony That GOP Congressman Tempted Assange With Pardon

A lawyer said Friday that in 2017, she witnessed a former GOP congressman dangle a pardon from President Donald Trump before her client, Julian Assange. Jennifer Robinson's testimony was part of Assange's ongoing UK extradition trial. She said the congressman was then US Representative Dana Rohrabacher. Robinson explained that the pardon was in exchange for identifying the source of the leaked DNC documents distributed by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

TikTok files last-minute lawsuit against Trump administration to stave off looming ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit late Friday against the Trump administration to try to..
The Verge

President Trump says he approves of Oracle’s bid for TikTok ‘in concept’

 Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

President Trump says he has approved “in concept” Oracle’s bid for TikTok, less than a day before a de..
The Verge
Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole [Video]

Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole

A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald Trump. It began when Norbert Logsdon and his fellow demonstrators began flipping off passing cars.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

WeChat and TikTok see US downloads climb ahead of Trump administration ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Messaging app WeChat had its biggest one-day download numbers in nearly two years on Friday, ahead of a ban on..
The Verge

Trump administration to ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores

 The Trump administration announced popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat must be removed from U.S. app stores beginning Sunday. President Trump and the..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Trump reportedly approves Oracle, TikTok deal “in concept”

Trump reportedly wanted assurance that the deal would include a payout to the US.
Ars Technica - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Trump Says TikTok and Oracle Are ‘Close to a Deal’

Trump Says TikTok and Oracle Are ‘Close to a Deal’ President Trump on Tuesday said TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based Bytedance, and Oracle are...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsAppleInsiderSeattlePI.com


Oracle 'very close' to deal on TikTok: Trump

Oracle 'very close' to deal on TikTok: Trump Washington (AFP) Sept 15, 2020 Silicon Valley tech giant Oracle is "very close" to sealing a deal...
Energy Daily - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Cracking Down On TikTok [Video]

Trump Administration Cracking Down On TikTok

According to the Commerce Department, beginning Sunday, American users will be blocked from downloading both TikTok and WeChat.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published
Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday [Video]

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:12Published
Reports Say Trump To Block TikTok and WeChat Downloads In The US [Video]

Reports Say Trump To Block TikTok and WeChat Downloads In The US

Reports from the US Commerce Department say any new downloads of TikTok or WeChat could be banned in the US on Sunday, September 20th.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published