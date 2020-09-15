Trump supports deal to allow TikTok to continue to operate in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will approve a deal that will allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States after threatening to ban the Chinese-owned app in August.

Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald Trump. It began when Norbert Logsdon and his fellow demonstrators began flipping off passing cars.

US Lawyers Silent At Testimony That GOP Congressman Tempted Assange With Pardon A lawyer said Friday that in 2017, she witnessed a former GOP congressman dangle a pardon from President Donald Trump before her client, Julian Assange. Jennifer Robinson's testimony was part of Assange's ongoing UK extradition trial. She said the congressman was then US Representative Dana Rohrabacher. Robinson explained that the pardon was in exchange for identifying the source of the leaked DNC documents distributed by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

Trump reportedly wanted assurance that the deal would include a payout to the US.