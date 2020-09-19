Miley Cyrus Debuts Dramatic Disco Eye Look

Miley Cyrus is hitting the stage at tonight's iHeartRadio Music Festival — and in what might just be one of her most dramatic eye makeup looks ever.

We know because, true to form, the "Midnight Sky" singer gave fans a sneak peek of her look for the event, and it features iridescent purple glitter all the way up to her brow bone.

Iit's worth noting that Cyrus's makeup artist Janice Daoud shared a photo of the look on Instagram, too, and appears to be calling it "Glam rock ," which is a pretty spot-on description.