James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 07:07s - Published
James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine - Bond (Daniel Craig) meets Severine (Bérénice Marlohe) at the Floating Dragon Casino in Macau in SKYFALL (2012).

Director Sam Mendes on Marlohe: “I wanted to find somebody with all of the classic components of a Bond woman: sexy and mysterious.

Bérénice is half-Cambodian, half-French.

She gives us that mystery.

On top of all that she happens to be a fantastic actress.”


Tweets about this

emily_nykole

Em🤙🏼 Skyfall was the best James Bond movie but I am open to debate. 1 day ago

AlexYourREALTOR

Alex Herrera The first James Bond movie I had seen was Skyfall back in high school. Idk how I’ve never seen Casino Royale and Qu… https://t.co/q0UljstkeJ 3 days ago

Petero_M_

Cochiloco Skyfall was the best James Bond movie 4 days ago

RichUncleSkull

CCR @breanimator I’ve never really liked the movies. The only James Bond movie that I was able to emotionally get into was Skyfall. 1 week ago

bellberrystar

Call me Bell When I saw Skyfall in theaters I had never seen a Bond movie before and was so confused during the "music video" bi… https://t.co/oTXytSgWda 1 week ago

mayraa____

mayra James bond is actually a war criminal but skyfall is still a good movie. Because javier bardem is in it? Yes 1 week ago

McLartyAssoc

McLarty Associates This week, track down a cyberterrorist with Daniel Craig in @MGM_Studios film Skyfall, the 23rd James Bond movie. M… https://t.co/qyBElUmJwt 1 week ago


