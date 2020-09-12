James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine

James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine - Bond (Daniel Craig) meets Severine (Bérénice Marlohe) at the Floating Dragon Casino in Macau in SKYFALL (2012).

Director Sam Mendes on Marlohe: “I wanted to find somebody with all of the classic components of a Bond woman: sexy and mysterious.

Bérénice is half-Cambodian, half-French.

She gives us that mystery.

On top of all that she happens to be a fantastic actress.”