James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine
James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine - Bond (Daniel Craig) meets Severine (Bérénice Marlohe) at the Floating Dragon Casino in Macau in SKYFALL (2012).
Director Sam Mendes on Marlohe: “I wanted to find somebody with all of the classic components of a Bond woman: sexy and mysterious.
Bérénice is half-Cambodian, half-French.
She gives us that mystery.
On top of all that she happens to be a fantastic actress.”