Purdue Football unveils modified 2020 schedule

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago

Charm, right?

This version features 8 games, all except for one in the big ten west.... many purdue fans are hailing this as a best case scenario..

Without further ado let's get right into it... as we previously reported... tickets will not be sold to these games.... it is unclear where each game will be available to watch... we're hoping to be there to get you the highlights to some of these... purdue will start the season at home against the iowa hawkeyes on october 24th... then its onto visit lovie smith and the fighting illini in champaign on october 31st... happy halloween..

And we're into november... purdue plays at wisconsin for the second year in a row just after that... an important note... purdue has lost 14 in a row to wisconsin...ouch back to west lafayette to play northwestern... then its up north to a very cold minnesota... after that purdue will host rutgers and nebraska... then the big ten east game at anna darling's alma mater vshe hoosiers.... i'll post this schedule on our website, wlfi.com just after the show... football schedule take 3...and action!

Alright switching gears to high school... after