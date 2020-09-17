WCBI news at 6 - 09/19/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

éé new information on an altercation in verona yesterday that left two people dead.éé one of them an innocient bystander.

éé police now have the names of two suspects and they need your help locating them.

éé verona police chief marsenio nunn says roy miller iii and andrego gaston are wanted in connection to the deaths of thomas tre guido and harvey lee russell jr.éé miller is already wanted by the mississippi department of corrections.

éé if you see these men, please call 911 or the lee county sheriff's department.éé a memphis woman is arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a tupelo police officer.éé reneisha tribble was arrested by the us marshals gulf coast regional fugitive task force.

éé she is accused of resisting arrest after committing theft at a store in the barnes crossing mall july 12.éé police say she ran to her car in the parking lot, put it in reverse and knocked an officer to the ground causing minor injuries.éé she led police on a high speed chase that went into tennessee before it was called off.éé tribble was arrested at a memphis residence.éé dry weather continues for at least the next few days as clouds continue to stick around.

This will help to keep our temperatures lower with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80.

Rain will be possible by thursday as what's left of tropical storm beta could approach the area.

Saturday night: staying mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 50s.

Light northeasterly winds continue.

Sunday: we'll see a bit more sunshine for the second half of the weekend as comfortable weather continues.

Highs will be in the low 80s with breezy easterly winds.

Monday- wednesday: our weather pattern will remain generally the same for the first half of the week.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds mississippi senate candidate mike espy is spending the last few weeks of the campaign trying to meet voters.

éé espy made two stops in north mississippi today.

éé we caught up with him in west point.éé the democrat, who's facing a re- match with republican senator cindy hyde-smith, has mostly held virtual events over the past few months.éé today, he was hoping to meet face-to-face with voters.éé voters will decide between espy and hyde-smith on november 3rd.éé the mississippi state department of health reports 655 new cases of covid-19 with 17 new deaths.éé there are 15 new cases among long term care facilities within the state.

éé the total number of cases is more than 93-thousand with more than 2- thousand deaths.

éé it's presumed that more than thousand 70- thousand mississippians have recovered from the virus.

éé you've heard the guidance, wear a mask, stay six feet apart, limit the size of gatherings.

éé so where do big events like the state fair fit into those guidelines?

Courtney ann jackson explains.

éé it was amended this week but the current safe return order says... public and private social gatherings and recreational activities shall be limited to groups of no more than 100 people in an outdoor space where they are able to maintain social distancing.

That number is 50 for outdoor gatherings where social distancing is not possible.

That's far fewer than the thousands who attend the state fair each year...so, will the governor have to amend his executive order to allow for the event next month?

"i do not believe that i will have to amend any executive order to allow for the state fair which i have been very involved in, as has dr. dobbs, in making sure they do things differently."

If not a social gathering---what would the fair be considered?

"it's more of a business operation than it is a social gathering.

The revenues that are generated actually help maintain the fairgrounds and other things."

Jackson mayor chokwe lumumba notes that the city doesn't have jurisdiction over the fairgrounds still... "it's in the heart of our city and we have an interest in what takes place and how it effects the public health of our city."

"that struck me as concerning as i saw the trucks coming in."

Dr. thomas dobbs described some of the measures that are supposed to be in place for the fair.

"they're going to have basically a safety marshal to oversee it.

They're going to ensure masks.

They're going to screen for people going in.

They're going to maintain social distancing.

They're going to have spacing on the rides.

So, it's going to be pretty well engineered."

The current executive order is set to expire on september 30.

éé the governor could extend and amend it further before the state fair starts on october 7.

éé starkville's center for entrepreneurs and innovators is back.éé mississippi state's idea shop closed the doors during the pandemic to update the interior and create more inclusive activities for everyone.

éé our savannah gaido spoke with idea consultants and event coordinators and has more about what the shop has to offer.éé no idea is left behind at the msu idea shop -- where coordinators say concepts and creativity become a reality the shop gives people the opportunity to work with 3d printers, woodwork and learn entrepreneurial skills.

Event coordinator brooke lammert says the shop took some time during the pandemic to rework the shop.

"we really wanted to gear it towards more of the community and kids and families to give them something to do."

While parents are learning about woodwork and technology, idea consultant landon casey says the kids are interacting in their own way "we got them building some paper airplanes out there and just making civil way and make some paper airplanes and design them how you want and hopefully get them in here and get them really excited about the space, so hopefully they come back and make something awesome."

"the kids are the easy ones so get them in for fun activities and you've got them.

We are trying to keep it open to where they can come in and play and parents feel comfortable but they are happy they are getting to do stuff."

Experience doesn't matter.

Lammert says every project is all- inclusive "we want everybody to fell comfortable when coming in.

Whether its something in 3d printing or woodworking or just stem projects, if you have never done it before, then you are welcome.

If you know how to build an entire house, you are welcome.

We have something for everyone."

"that's why we are downtown, you know we want to show the community that we are down here and we want to help out, we want to be a part of the community so people can come here and get inspired and make something great."

Reporting in starkville, savannah gaido wcbi news.

éé so many things are different this fall because of covid19.

éé scouting even has a new look for recruiting.

éé this year, cub scouts packs had to come up with a different way to interest and enroll new members.

éé our chad groening has details.

éé normally cub scout packs send representatives to individual's schools to recruit.

But this year the cub scouts of the yocona chapter of the boy scouts of america set up shop at tupelo's veterans park, where parents could bring their children to visit each of the area packs.

Jim smallwood is the appalachie district executive for the yocona area council of the bsa .

"cub scouts is family oriented.

For example when we go camping we bring along whole family."

And smallwood says cub scouts is a way for 6-to-10 year olds to prepare for the boy scouts.

"we teach them the scout oath and the scout law from very early when they're cub scouts to boy scouts and they learn respect for god.

They learn respect for their country.

They learn citizenship.

And they learn skills so that they can succeed in life and that will never change."

Dan georges is the scout master for tupelo troop 9 of the boy scouts.

He says the cub scouts help prepare young people for the boy scouts.

"it kind of sets the tone.

It gives you a good foundation.

It kind of gets you in that mode so boy scouts isn't maybe as jarring for you when you first join up.

I joined as a boy scout so i didn't have the cub scout experience.

So it was a big deal for me when i joined boy scouts.

I see these cubs coming up and it's alot more easy and more of a gradual transition for them."

Amy nabors is the cub master for tupelo pack 9.

She says moms have been an integral part of cub scouting for decades.

"the children have to have a parent with them, participating in the meetings and helping the youth to meet their requirements.

And a lot of time i'm not going to lie, i think the mothers are a little better at wrangling the younger age group and so a lot of times it's mostly moms."

And cub and boy scouting is now open to girls.

12-year michaela georges just happens to be dan's daughter.

"it kind of introduces you to a different prospect of life.

Like scouting will help you get a different point of view of life.

Like you can take merit badges like engineering, programing, cooking all that and they can all help you like be better at whatever you want to do in life."

Donald easterling brought his two sons to this weekend's cub scout/fun recruiting day.

"i was part of the boy scouts back when i was a child and the tradition and everything that goes on with the boy scouts teaches brotherhood and family and community.

And it's something that needs to be taught today more often."

Easterling thinks that cub scouting will teach his sons more responsibilty and how to be more independent.

Chad groening wcbi news, tupelo.

Supreme court justice ruth bader ginsburg is being remembered as an equal rights champion who shattered glass ceilings on her way to the nation's highest court.

éé paula reid has more from the supreme court building in washington.

éé the death of justice ruth bader ginsburg has prompted an outpouring of grief.

"r-b-g!

R-b-g!

R-b-g!"

The 87-year-old justice and champion of women's rights died friday night of complications from pancreatic cancer.

Mourners soon began gathering outside the supreme court.

"it's heartbreaking to lose such a strong female, uh, individual who really has fought for the rights of all people..."

President bill clinton tapped ginsburg for the court in 1993, making her just its second female justice.

In the 27 years she spent on the bench, she earned a reputation as a staunch advocate for liberal causes.

"she will definitely be missed... it's like a gut punch... and it's just... i just had to come."

President trump was speaking at a rally when the court announced her death.

He appeared to have learned of he appeared to have learned of ginsburg's passing from reporters immediately after the event.

"she just died?

Wow.

I didn't know that.

She led an amazing life, what else can you say?

Whether you agree or not, she lived an amazing life."

The president intends to name justice ginsburg's replacement before the presidential election... and he wants the republican- controlled senate to consider the nomination "without delay."

Majority leader mitch mcconnell says he will call a vote on whoever the president nominates.

Democratic presidential nominee joe biden says it should wait.

"...the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the senate to consider."

After justice antonin scalia died in february of 2016, senator mcconnell did not allow a vote on president barack obama's supreme court pick... stalling until after the presidential election.

President trump eventually filled scalia's seat with justice neil gorsuch.

Paula reid, cbs news, washington.

Earlier this month, president trump released his shortlist of supreme court candidates.éé it included senators ted cruz, josh hawley, and tom cotton, as well as federal appeals court judge amy comey barrett, who was also on trump's list in 2016.éé

This will help to keep our temperatures lower with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80.

Rain will be possible by thursday as what's left of tropical storm beta could approach the area.

Saturday night: staying mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 50s.

Light northeasterly winds continue.

Sunday: we'll see a bit more sunshine for the second half of the weekend as comfortable weather continues.

Highs will be in the low 80s with breezy easterly winds.

Monday- wednesday: our weather pattern will remain generally the same for the first half of the week.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures continuing.

Highs will be in the mid dry weather continues for at least the next few days as clouds continue to stick around.

This will help to keep our temperatures lower with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80.

Rain will be possible by thursday as what's left of tropical storm beta could approach the area.

Saturday night: staying mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 50s.

Light northeasterly winds continue.

Sunday: we'll see a bit more sunshine for the second half of the weekend as comfortable weather continues.

Highs will be in the low 80s with breezy easterly winds.

Monday- wednesday: our weather pattern will remain generally the same for the first half of the week.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures continuing.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the 50s.

Rain chances remain low.

Fitting weather for the first day of fall which will be on tuesday.

Thursday- saturday: we'll have to watch the second half of the week and the weekend as some indications are that tropical storm beta could bring us some showers.

As for now, we're not sold on it, so we'll keep rain chances low.

Just be aware that we may have to increase those rain chances a bit as the forecast becomes more clear.

Either way, clouds look to continue with highs staying near 80 and morning lows near 60.

To get the latest forecast anytime, download the wcbi news app or visit our website at wcbi.com/weather.

You can also get the latest msu puts the finishing touches on the offseason as the team gears up to play lsu next saturday.

164 hours until mississippi state and lsu kickoff in baton rouge to start the season.

Which means we're that much closer to the bulldogs unveiling the air raid attack.

But with the wild offseason, it's easy to wonder just how ready is this team to play football?

Well head coach mike leach mentioned in his press conference that he's never entered the season with a team that's 100 percent at the peak of its powers but plans to put his players in position to thrive on the field.

"i think we got to be kind of smart about limiting.

Some things need to be polished and put in gradually.

I think we got to be smart about not asking our players to do things they can't do at this point and leaning on what they can really execute well.

Polish up some of the more elaborate stuff."

Some of the more elaborate stuff."

On what they can really execute well.

Polish up some of the more elaborate stuff."

By this time next saturday barring any overtime shenanigans, ole miss's season opener versus florida will have wrapped up.

Who will be starting at qb hasn't officially been announced but the rebs have a couple directions they can go ole miss brings back last season's leading passer matt corral as well as john rhys plumlee who holds the school's freshman rushing record.

If you ask those around the team, the coaches have a tough decision on their hands.

"if i was the offensive coordinator or the head coach, i wouldn't know who to pick because both of them make good decisions.

Both of them can throw real good.

Even though john rhys is better running, matt can also run too.

I don't know who it's going to be in the spot, but it's been a good competition through camp and stuff."

Here are a couple scores from today.

19th ranked louisiana getting a close win over georgia state 34-31 coming off the upset win last week against iowa state former nanih waiya warrior chris smith with another solid game.

55 total yards and a td helping the ragin cajuns get the dub!

Louisiana is now 2-0 and former ole miss head coach hugh freeze and the liberty flames get the win to start the season 30-24 over western kentucky.

Malik willis going crazy!!

168 rushing yards and 3 tds from the gridiron to the hardwood, basketball season is officially on the calendar.

The ncaa announced wednesday that the season will begin november 25th with practices starting october 14th.

This season's bulldogs team will feature a bunch of new faces.

7 new players to be exact on scholarship as the bulldogs work to fill the production lost by robert woodard, reggie perry and others.

Both perry and woodard delcaring for the upcoming nba draft.

With those departures, the team's backcourt is going to be key this season.

"if we were starting today, i would start dj at the 3.

Iverson at the 2.

And davon smith at the 1.

We would start small but quick on the perimeter.

It'll be matchup difficulties in those respects but i think we'll also have a lot of advantages.

We'll be a very quick explosive lineup with those 3 guys.

Davon is the one that jumps out the most.

He's a true point.

Really has a great feel for the position.

Phenominal athlete.

Highly decorated coming out of high school."

In baseball, collegiate baseball released its recruiting rankings for the 2020 class and both mississippi state and ole miss rank in the top 25.

Msu comes in at 11 ole miss at 18 other sec schools to note, vandy lsu and florida rank in the top 5 arkansas at 9, georgia 16, auburn 19 and the vols just make