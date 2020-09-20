Allen County jail to receive study

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 days ago

Allen county commissioners approve a study of the judicial system.commissioners voting for an architectural firm to give them a 'roadmap' to find solutions to possible problems..including a jail that was named in a lawsuit for overcrowding.

Fox 55's chris mullooly reports how covid enhanced some of the problems..and why commissioners are eager to see results.

Where do we want to be in 5 10 15 20 by virtue of the demand the system requiresits a question allen county commissioners asked months ago before covid 19..... commissioner therese brown says the pandemic put it on the backburner....but now... they're ready to move forward.things we can do now in the facility and do well we can accomodate but to raise a dialoguecommissioners passing an approval for elevatus architecture firm to study the allen county jail.they'll be looking at the possible needs for renovation for the jail... brown says it'll be a 'roadmap' for the future.where we can find savings and space because honestly who knows if everyone comes downtown if theres a different footprint earlier this year... the american civil liberties union of indiana filed a lawsuit against the county...citing overcrowding problems in its jail.city staff say as downtown developments pop up... it not only brings in more residents... but leaves fewer spots for the jail to grow.it was timely before got put on hold now its even more timely to get this thing rolling to see what we can find its why brown says even during the pandemic..

Its important to find out what the county and sheriff's office can do better..so the problem doesn't grow in the future.its a balance its not good or bad the wrench that comes into the equation is what we're all experienceing which is covid commissioners also