YWCA celebrates 100th anniversary of 19th amendment with outdoor exhibit

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 days ago

YWCA celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with an outdoor exhibit

Officially been 100-years since the 19th amendment granted women the right to vote in the u.s. today the ywca greater lafayette is celebrating with an outdoor educational exhibit.

News 18's micah upshaw tells us how it's helping highlight (all( the women who made it possible.

Nat: this is an early ballot box... a: this is a traveling smithsonian display called "votes for women: portrait of persistence" and you'll see the portraits of women who were significant.

M: significant household names like susan b.

Anthony and alice paul are being celebrated for their leadership in helping women get the right to vote.

But it's the women who haven't seen that same recognition that the ywca wants to particularly highlight.

A: these women that are featured were significant in the suffrage movement, it's women of color which were often not included so that whole story is told, we're not leaving out "the bad parts."

Nat: first japanese- american from hawaii... v: black and brown people very frequently get left out of history because they were often very intentionally pushed out of movements.

M: working hoosiers vote coalition has partnered with the ywca to put on this event.

Coalition member vanessa pacheco says it's highlighting information that we can't afford to forget.

V: when we learn lies about the suffrage movement, that teaches us that we can afford to leave people behind.

We can really learn from exhibits like this one because it teaches us all not to leave anybody behind.

Nat: s: with the death of ruth bader ginsburg this is a very timely moment were we can thank her and others for doing so much to encourage women to become active.

M: state representative sheila klinker of district 27 has served in her position for nearly 40-years.

She's reflecting on all the people who have made it possible for her.

S: i felt very fortunate that i have people in this community that were not only supportive of educators but they were also supportive of women in office.

M: reporting in lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

This traveling smithsonian exhibit is free for organizations to use nationwide.

Ywca was one of the firsts to request to bring it to greater